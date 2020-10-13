Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares A Picture Of Taimur Playing Cricket, Says They're Are IPL Ready!

IPL 2020 is the talk of the nation currently and everyone has caught this fever. So much so that even Taimur Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan haven’t remain saved.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram and shared a picture of her baby Tim Tim playing cricket. With a bat in hand, Taimur can be seen trying to hit a shot. But it was the caption of Kareena which really made us smile.

Along with the picture, Kareena wrote, “Any place in the IPL?

I can play too 💯💯👍🏻❤️❤️ “

Isn’t that cute?

Kareena Kapoor Khan is quite active on Instagram and keeps on sharing photos of her daily life and also of Taimur. Earlier on September 29, the actress wished Soha Ali Khan & Kunal Kemmu’s daughter Inaaya a very happy birthday. She shared an adorable pic of Inaaya and Taimur and wrote, “Happy birthday our beautiful Innaya ❤️🎈🎈”

Kareena Kapoor Khan who is currently pregnant second time is also keeping herself busy with the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha. Kareena along with Aamir Khan recently shot for the film at the Centaur Hotel of Delhi Airport.

An official shared the information with ANI News which suggests, “Aamir Khan’s team is taking care of all the interior decoration in the hotel as per their requirement. Aamir Khan will be shooting in the bar (SomBar) where he will be seen breaking down the bar’s gate for the film. He will shoot many of the sequences in the hotel with Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor.”

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks in lead. The film was earlier scheduled for Christmas 2020 release but will now hit the theatres in Christmas 2021.

Talking about Kareena’s pregnancy, the actress recently shared an update that she is now five months pregnant. In an Instagram picture that she posted earlier this month, Kareena is seen sitting in a park, soaking in the sun. “5 months and going strong PS: The #KaftanSeries continues,” she wrote alongside the image.

We wish Kareena Kapoor Khan and her family a great time ahead!

