Karan Oberoi Recommends These Tips To Rhea Chakraborty From His Dreadful Experience In Jail

As Sushant Singh Rajput’s death investigation continues to make headlines, Rhea Chakraborty getting free from the jail became the topic of discussion on social media. Actor Karan Oberoi, who has been in prison for a month, open up about how it acts a ‘mental cage’ and challenging to escape.

Advertisement

It’ll surely take time for Rhea Chakraborty to get back on feet. Karan shares his experience talking about what could help Rhea as of now. He was jailed for alleged sexual harassment accusations.

Advertisement

In his interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Karan Oberoi says, “I really feel for her (Rhea Chakraborty) plight! This is going to be a tough healing process. Jails in India can break any human being down to pieces! More than the physical entrapment, it’s the mental cage that’s difficult to escape.”

Karan Oberoi also adds, “She would definitely need therapy sessions along with support from all her loved ones. And also to stay away from any toxic information around her.”

He was also asked about if meditation could help Rhea Chakraborty? To which Karan replied, “Meditation will help her a great deal. She needs to calm her troubled mind. She comes across as a strong girl, and she would pull through, with all the love and affection from her parents and closed ones!”

Karan Oberoi also added, “Sometimes the unanswered questions about the how’s and why’s of your predicament play havoc in your mind. That is something I’d recommend Rhea to deflect from her thoughts. She should keep herself engaged with any activity that gives her joy. In my case, my music gave me that and writing down my trauma in the form of a book Holy Cow was an immensely cathartic experience.”

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty has now filed a complaint not just against Dimple but even the media houses and news channels who filed bogus reports. She said that they did this to achieve their profits.

Must Read: Aditya Narayan & Shweta Agarwal Are A Match Made In Heaven & These Pics Are Proof

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube