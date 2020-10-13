Rhea Chakraborty recently walked out of jail on bail after being in there for almost a month. Now, as the actor follows all necessary guidelines told to her, she has also filed a complaint against the people who made fake claims against her. Specifically, the neighbour who made a shocking claim that turned out to be bogus. Supporting her in the same is Riteish Deshmukh.

For the unversed, Rhea’s neighbour Dimple Thawani claimed that she was told by an eye witness that Sushant Singh Rajput dropped by at her place on June 13. Later the CBI summoned the neighbour for questioning. During the same, they warned her of the consequence if the claims were untrue. Thawani said that not her but someone else saw Sushant drop Rhea and did not reveal the name.

Rhea Chakraborty has now filed complaint not just against Dimple but even the media houses and news channels who filed bogus reports. She said that they did this to achieve their profits.

“I say that I was interrogated for more than five days by the C.B.I. in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. During the investigation several media channels corned false and bogus stories without any material to substantiate these patently false and fabricated claims in order to achieve their own ends,” an excerpt from Rhea Chakraborty’s complaint read as per Hindustan Times.

Rhea Chakraborty added, “The allegation was that the late Sushant Singh Rajput had dropped me to my residence in his car on the 13th of June 2020, which is utterly false. I say that the said conduct makes out a prima facie case punishable under Sections 203 and 211 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and/or an attempt to commit an offence under Sections 203 and 211 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, one of which is punishable with imprisonment for a minimum of 7 years. The said offences are serious and the allegations were made on Republic TV channel without any basis.”

Now as we speak, Rhea has found support in Riteish Deshmukh, who has hailed her for taking a stand. Sharing the newspaper report, Riteish on his official Twitter handle wrote, “More power to you @Tweet2Rhea – Nothing is more powerful than TRUTH.”

More power to you @Tweet2Rhea – Nothing is more powerful than TRUTH. pic.twitter.com/rj8nqYY06E — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) October 12, 2020

This isn’t the first time Rhea Chakraborty has been getting support from the fraternity. In the past, we have seen Swara Bhasker, Shibani Dandekar, Saqib Saleem and many others taking a stand for Rhea against the media trials and witch hunt she was subjected to.

