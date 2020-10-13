RRR: Digital & Satellite Rights Of Ram Charan-Jr NTR Starrer Sold For THIS Whopping Amount?

Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR has bounced back to the headlines as the team resumed work. While the BTS video is still very much talk of the town, the latest update says that the makers have already cracked a digital and theatrical deal for a whopping amount. The digits are only here to up your excitement about the scale of the film, and below is all you need to know.

Alongside Jr NTR and Ram, SS Rajamouli’s RRR stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal parts. As per the latest buzz, the makers have signed a satellite deal with Star Network and a digital deal with Disney Plus Hotstar. The two have churned out an approximate sum of Rs 200 crores.

Yes, you read that right. As per a source quoted in Bollywood Hungama, SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR has earned a massive profit from the two deals. They chose Star Network for satellite rights because it has a vast reach, including the Tamil, Telugu and various other regional channels. Same goes for Disney Plus Hotstar.

The source said, “RRR is expected to be one of the biggest or probably the biggest blockbuster of 2021. Hence, Star Network has offered an unbelievable Rs. 200 crores for the rights. The TV arm of Star is vast, and it caters to not just Hindi-speaking but also to Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam audiences. The same goes for their streaming platform, Disney+ Hotstar, which is said to have the largest subscriber base in India. Hence, the head honchos of Star decided to dole out the high price since they are confident that RRR would be worth watching and would get viewership across different languages and also online.”

While on that, the source was very clear that RRR is set for theatrical release first. In no way the film will make a direct to OTT release. The satellite and digital release will only happen post the theatrical run is done.

“Please understand that RRR will premiere on Star and Disney+ Hotstar only after it has finished its run in cinemas. RRR will not be a direct-to-digital release, as is the norm nowadays. S S Rajamouli’s films are larger-than-life and made for the big screen. Hence, there’s no way that it’ll skip the theatrical run, come what may!” source added.

Talking about RRR, the film stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan as freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju respectively. The film stars Ajay Devgn as their mentor. The actor has already completed his part of the schedule. Alia Bhatt is expected to join the team next month.

