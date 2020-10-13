Amrita Rao & RJ Anmol Expecting Their First Child Together?

This is the season of pregnancy announcements and celebrations are in order for many. Adding one more name to the list of actors expecting is Amrita Rao. As per reports, Rao who married RJ Anmol 4 years ago is now all set to welcome their first child together. The two haven’t confirmed the news yet. Below are all the details about the same.

The speculations touched the ceiling when recently Amrita and Anmol were spotted on an outing. While they looked adorable, what caught everyone’s attention was Rao’s possible baby bump. The Internet went crazy to know if the actor was really expecting. Confirming the same in a way is today’s report that says she indeed is.

In a DNA report, a source close to the couple revealed that Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol are going to be parents soon. The source claims that the close ones of the two already are aware. The couple got to know about the big news at the beginning of the lockdown.

“She is loving this phase of her life. While people may not be aware of her pregnancy, those close to the couple are in the know. They conceived just before the lockdown and this phase came as a blessing in disguise as the couple could spend quality time together. Anmol and she are both private people and they like to keep things low-key,” said the source close to Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol.

The couple tied knot 4 years ago in a secret ceremony. Talking about her relationship to RJ Anmol, Amrita Rao said, “It’s been seven years of a blissful relationship and I’m the luckiest to find a soulmate in my life partner. We had a very small (wedding) ceremony with our immediate family members only.”

In their official statement after their marriage, Amrita Rao said, “We have always been private about our personal life. This relationship was sacred to both of us from the moment it began. Making your relationship public can help you be in constant news, but we wanted only our work to do the talking. Marriage is a very personal affair and we thought of keeping it like that. We wanted to announce it at the right time, and we did!”

Meanwhile, alongside Amrita Rao, Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor Khan have also announced their pregnancies recently.

