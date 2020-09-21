Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announced the actresses’ pregnancy a while ago. Ever since then, their friends from the fraternity and fans across the world have been pouring in good wishes for the couple.

The couple is currently in UAE as the Indian Cricket team captain is playing the IPL and doting wife is accompanying husband for the same and spending quality time with each other.

Anushka Sharma just shared a beautiful picture on Instagram. The actress had donned a black monokini in the pic and captioned it, “Acknowledging the good that you already have in your life is the foundation for all abundance” – Eckhart Tolle Gratitude to all those who showed me kindness and made me believe in goodness in this world, opening my heart enough to practice the same with the hope to pay it forward 💜 Because … ” After all, we are all just walking each other home ” – Ram Dass #worldgratitudeday 💫”

Did y’all notice that tiny growing baby bump? OMG.

A while ago, Anushka Sharma shared another breathtakingly beautiful picture with her baby bump on her Instagram handle. She captioned it, “Nothing is more real & humbling than experiencing creation of life in you. When this is not in your control then really what is ?”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In other news, tonight Royal Challengers Bangalore is going to play their first IPL 2020 match of the season and we hope to catch a glimpse of Anushka Sharma cheering husband and RCB captain Virat Kohli in the stadium.

Are y’all excited to watch the match? Who are you cheering for Royal Challengers Bangalore or Sunrisers Hyderabad?

Well, we are only waiting to catch a glimpse of preggers Anushka Sharma that’s who we are cheering for tonight. Haha!

Must Read: Disha Salian News: Ambulance Driver Reveals Injury Details & How Her Body Was Taken By A Private Car

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube