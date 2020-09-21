Ever since the lockdown had started, Bollywood had shut down completely. But slowly and steadily, things are getting back to normal, and actors have begun resuming their shoot. Well, it is not hidden from anyone that only after that have the corona cases in the industry increased. Talking about Kartik Aaryan, he has been one of the very few actors of the industry who started creating awareness avoid COVID-19. When people were not taking the pandemic seriously, it was he who made a Corona Stop Karo Na monologue, which went viral.

Now that the nation is currently undergoing an unlock down phase, the COVID-19 cases have risen again. And with this, the actor is back on his duty of creating awareness amongst the masses. Well, the actor has also given the reason why he hasn’t resumed work yet. Read on to know more.

According to reports in Mumbai Mirror, Kartik Aaryan will resume work once the COVID curve has flattened. According to sources, the actor doesn’t want to put his staff and the crew members at risk. With cases increasing, the actor is waiting for the right moment to start work. A source told the daily, “In the last six months, Kartik has stepped out of the home just once, that too in his building compound and has even been advising friends and family not to venture out. He was sure there would be a surge in cases after the unlocking and the daily numbers have only confirmed his fears.”

The source further said that Kartik knows he’s an actor and enjoys a position of privilege. So he wants to take steps to work towards the safety of others. Kartik has done his best to enlighten the masses about the virus through his posts and by his hit chat show Koki Poochega.

Before the lockdown was implemented, Kartik was working on Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Lucknow. He will first shoot for the horror-comedy and then complete Dostana 2. He also has the remake of the Telugu film, Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo, which he will start once he finishes these two big projects.

