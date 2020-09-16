The lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on all our daily routines. Be it a normal person or a Bollywood actor himself, everyone’s daily routine went for a toss. Initially what everyone enjoyed later became a pain and then everyone was struggling to find ways to kill time. Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan found himself in a similar situation. The actor indulged in a midnight workout session as he was busy doing nothing all day.

Now, this is a clear example of how everyone’s daily routines are disturbed. In a sweaty selfie Kartik shared on Instagram, the actor is seen sporting a grey vest. “Midnight workout. Was so busy doing nothing in the day,” he captioned the image.

Recently, Kartik Aaryan posted a funny message, demanding to know who the first person was to eat a bat. His reference was to the belief in certain sections that the coronavirus spread because a human may have come in contact with an infected bat, probably consuming it.

“Jao pehle use dhoond ke lao… Jisne pehla Bat khaya,” Kartik wrote as a caption, taking off from Amitabh Bachchan’s famous dialogue in the superhit film, “Deewar”.

Soon after Kartik Aaryan posted the picture, his Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star Bhumi Pednekar was quick to drop a fire emoji on his post. Even the fans were all hearts for his picture. One of the fans wrote, “U never stop being handsome 🙈❤️ while another fan wrote, “Haaye so sexy🔥😍😍❤️”.

Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 are Kartik’s upcoming projects.

