Sonam Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap & Others Stand Up Against "Witch-Hunt" Of Rhea Chakraborty; Sign An Open Letter To Media

The Sushant Singh Rajput case has shaken the whole country. This is the reason why people are so desperate to ask justice for the late actor. Rhea Chakraborty got arrested in connection with the drug angle of the case. Now, many celebrities are getting vocal about the media trial and “witch-hunt” of the Jalebi actress. Did you know that over 60 organisations and 2,500 individuals including the likes of Sonam Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, Gauri Shinde, Anurag Kashyap, Aditi Mittal and more have signed an open letter to the Indian media against the media trial and “witch-hunt” of Rhea Chakraborty? Read the article to know the full story.

The open letter is addressed to “the dear news media of India” and got published on a blog called Feminist Voices, and it has over 2,500 signatories.

According to the Firstpost, the letter which is signed by Sonam Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap and others reads, “Because, as we watch your witch-hunt of Rhea Chakraborty, we cannot understand why you have abandoned every professional ethic of journalism, every tenet of human decency and dignity and chosen instead to physically assault a young woman with your camera crews, endlessly violate her privacy and work overtime on false accusations and moralistic innuendo for a drama of ‘Rhea ko phasao.’

It further said, “It is easy to victimise a young woman because there are so many people who already disbelieve, slut-shame and abuse women, for their smallest freedoms. It is certainly cheaper than doing actual stories about a host of issues from GDP to health, currently confronting us.”

The letter which is signed by Sonam Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap and others added, “We write to ask you, the news media, to stop this unfair witch-hunt of Rhea Chakraborty and to stop fuelling moral polarities of good women to be deified and bad women to be crucified which endangers all women. We write to ask you to do the right and responsible thing. Your jobs. Hunt news, not women.”

