Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is being trolled all of Tuesday for saying she wants to be like Jaya Bachchan when she grows up.

Veteran actress and Samajwadi Party member Jaya Bachchan in her speech at the Rajya Sabha have alleged that a continuous attempt is being made to defame the film industry.

Extending support to her, Sonam Kapoor tweeted from her verified account: “I want to be her when I grow up..”

Netizens immediately replied to her tweet, questioning the 35-year-old actress what does she mean by “growing up” at 35.

I want to be her when I grow up.. https://t.co/gXMBGu1ifA — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) September 15, 2020

“Aur kitna grow ?? U already became an aunty. Do u think urself to be sweet 16 ?? And yes, say directly that u too wanna support consumption of drugs & save criminals like Jaya ! #WeStayUnited4SSR,” tweeted a user.

“kaun se class mein padhti hain aap (in which class do you study)?” asked another user.

“Roses Are Red

Violets Are Blue

Sonam Kapoor at 35 is Still Not Grown Up

Lets Laugh Me & You #SonamKapoor,” shared another user.

“Chachi, you are already 35 now. So when you will grow up?” asked another user.

“Sonam Kapoor still thinks of growing up? Acted in movies, modeled, gossiped on Karan Johar shows, got an award, and later got married. When will she grow up? God! ” exclaimed another user.

Must Read: Sunil Grover Looks So Much Like Gutthi As He HILARIOUSLY Mimics Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’s ‘Laptop’ Scene

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube