Sunil Grover Looks So Much Like Gutthi As He HILARIOUSLY Mimics Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’s ‘Laptop’ Scene

Sunil Grover is leaving no stone unturned to rock the television TRPs with his latest show Gangs Of Filmistan. He teased a video of a sketch from the show which will be aired tonight. It revolves around the infamous scene of Star Plus’ hit show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. No, it’s not Yashraj Mukhate‘s viral video ‘Rasode mein kaun tha?’, it’s the scene where Gopi washes the laptop.

Yes, it’s the scene in which we see Gopi ‘washing’ her husband’s laptop. Sunil has tried to replicate the scene in his hilarious trademarked way. Sunil not only cleans the laptop with the water, but he also beats it with the washing paddle. He then rubs the scrub on what seems to be like property papers.

Sunil captioned the video as “Topi Bahu. Ghar ke kaam karegi aaj raat 8baje @starbharat par.” One ironic thing about Sunil Grover in his sketch is, he reminds us so much of his most-famous character – Gutthi. Was this intentional on the makers’ part? Well, decide for yourself.

Check out the video here:

Sunil Grover has been getting some hilarious responses from his friends around the industry. Iulia Vantur commented, “@whosunilgrover what a hardworking, dedicated person! U’ll never see my laptop.”

Recently, Rupal, who played Kokila Modi, confirmed her return to Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. “There cannot be SNS 2 without its Koki,” she told Mumbai Mirror. She said that the channel and producers had promised her that she will be able to shoot for the show along with Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, in which she currently plays Meenakshi Rajvansh.

“I couldn’t sleep the night I was approached for SNS 2 as I prefer doing one show at a time. But the channel, Rajan sir and Rashmi ma’am have assured me that we will figure out a way to ensure that everything proceeds smoothly,” she added.

To all Sunil Grover fans, check Gangs Of Filmistan for his latest madness.

