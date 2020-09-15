Bigg Boss 14 has already begun picking its momentum. This year’s contestants will be an all-celebrity format. Koimoi has previously informed you about the 7 confirmed names for the season. From Naina Singh to Jasmin Bhasin and Shagun Pandey – the list is indeed interesting! Recently, rumours were rife that ex BB contestants have been invited as guests. But Rashami Desai surely isn’t going to be one.

Yes, fans of the Uttaran actress will be left heartbroken to hear this news. Recently, our sources confirmed that Shehnaaz Gill has already given her nod. She will be seen creating an initial hype along with several other previous housemates. Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan are some of the other contestants approached.

Now, Koimoi has learnt that Rashami Desai was indeed approached to be a part of Bigg Boss 14. However, she has refused the offer and maintained that she doesn’t want to get back into the house. A source close to the actress has confirmed the news but refused to give out further details.

Well, Rashami Desai fans would surely be upset on hearing this. All we can hope is for the Dil Se Dil Tak actress to change her mind in future!

Reports in the morning have also been doing rounds that Sidharth Shukla will be seen donning a special cap. Details have not been revealed, but it is believed that the actor may act as a co-host to Salman Khan. No official confirmation has been made on the same.

Previously, it was revealed that Shehnaaz Gill has confirmed to be the first guest of Bigg Boss 14. “The show always requires some pace to be created initially. The contestants are getting used to the environment and need some kick to open up. The makers then contemplated on ways to ensure high TRPs since the start. They have approached a couple of former contestants. Shehnaaz has given her nod, while the discussions are on-going with others, revealed a source close to the development.

