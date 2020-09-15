Kapil Sharma On Doing Films: “I Hope I Get A Chance To Do A Serious Role”

Kapil Sharma has successfully managed to be in the limelight for various reasons even amid the lockdown. The ace comedian has made a solid mark with his comedy show that returned recently after a break. While on that, Kapil has also tried his hand at acting twice, recently in an interview, Sharma opened up on working in films again and below is what he has to say.

Recently, Kapil on his Instagram hinted towards a new project, and fans were left excited to know what the venture was. Now, Sharma has revealed that there are many new projects in the pipeline, he did not give many details but excitement is on the way for his fans.

Kapil Sharma has starred in two films including Firangi and Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon. When asked about the future project, he said, “Mann hai bahut films karne ka. I have done two films (in Hindi), and both turned out to be amazing experiences — shooting in various locations with talented co-stars. Nowadays, there is a demand for a lot of content and this is a good time for artistes, as there are so many platforms and more opportunities.”

In the chat further, Kapil Sharma expressed that he wants to explore the series roles. He said, “Mujhe chance mila toh serious roles bhi karna hai, I want to explore serious roles. Not many people know ki maine apne career ki shuruaat serious roles se hi ki thi. Jab main comedy nahin karta tha, jab theatre karta tha, tab maine comedy plays kiye hi nahi. Mere saare plays serious the. Now, I hope I get a chance to do a serious role”.

Kapil Sharma even went on to address filmmakers and convey that he can do serious roles as well. He said that they should consider him outside the comedy arena as well. While this, he even spilled beans that a few projects are on the scripting stage.

