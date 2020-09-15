A lot of Bollywood celebrities are quite vocal and have no fear to voice their opinion against the wrong. Mirzapur 2 actress Shweta Tripathi is one example who never shies away from speaking her mind. Currently, the Bollywood industry is mired in quite a lot of controversies since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. The family of late actor filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, and the actress recently got arrested in the drug angle in the case.

During the course, a lot of people excessively trolled Rhea and called her names, slut-shamed her and gave online threats. Several TV channels have been conducting their own trials which almost depict Rhea as the culprit despite no proof against her in the alleged murder/suicide case of SSR. Among a few voices that slammed people for Rhea’s harassment, Shweta has been one of them. However, the actress revealed in an interview that she had received threats from people online. Many people threatened the actress that they won’t watch her work and even targetted her friends.

Koimoi spoke to Shweta Tripathi, and we asked her about the online threats she received, trolling of celebrity and media trials. The Mirzapur 2 actress stated that she would never stop voicing her opinion. The Cargo actress said, “There will always be people who will be upset or angry with you. So if that’s how it’s going to happen, then you might as well voice your opinion on things you stand by.”

Shweta Tripathi added, “You need to speak about things that you believe in. If you can make any difference, it needs to be made. I really believe in spreading love, joy and smiles. But if something is bothering me, I will speak up about it. I will speak up about it not because society is speaking up about it or it’s considered cool. If something is bothering me, I will take a stand. Not just me, even if a person has ten followers or 1 million followers, shouldn’t matter. What matters is what you believe in.”

“Currently, we need the world to be a better place to live in. We need to support each other and show courage. No matter the trolling or negativity that comes your way, say what you believe in. I have faced the trolling; I know how it feels. But your moral compass needs to stay in the right direction. Darr ke aage jeet hai,” said the Mirzapur 2 actress.

About celebrities getting trolled, the Cargo actress said, “Also, even celebs can make mistakes. We are also human beings. So if celebs make mistakes, they should be forgiven too. There is no single person who has not made a single mistake. The options people have is to punish a person for a lifetime for that one mistake or accept the mistake and let the person go.”

Even Shweta Tripathi isn’t pleased with the media trials going on. The Mirzapur 2 actress said, “Everyone has their own struggles, even star kids have their own kind of struggles. I think everybody just sees how glamourous the industry is. But that’s not it. One day, we shot for 36 hours for Cargo. My director Arati’s daughter, was 1-year-old at that time. I think everyone only focuses on fun. But there are a lot of emotions and efforts that goes behind making a film.”

“I think it’s high time we start appreciating the good in each other. To bitch about someone, or saying what’s right or wrong is not needed. These people who are saying these things, have they done everything right in their life? Let’s go easy. Everybody has their own problems. We only know 10 per cent of the people we really know. You have no right to judge people without knowing them personally. Even if you know, let’s go easy on each other,” concluded Shweta.

