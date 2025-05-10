A five-episode series, Gram Chikitsalay, streamed on Amazon Prime Video on May 9, 2025. The show is about a sincere and idealistic doctor (played by Amol Parashar), who takes charge of a neglected Primary Health Centre in a North Indian village but soon realizes that he has a challenging task at hand. If you have already watched Gram Chikitsalay (or even if you haven’t) but it didn’t meet your expectations, then we recommend watching an underrated medical drama on OTT. Read on to find out which show we are talking about.

A Worthy Alternative To Gram Chikitsalay

If you haven’t seen the second season of the medical drama series Laakhon Mein Ek, starring Shweta Tripathi (Mirzapur fame) in the lead role, you can stream it on the Amazon Prime Video OTT platform. Laakhon Mein Ek Season 2 premiered on Prime Video in April 2019, and it remains one of the most underappreciated Indian medical dramas on OTT. This one deserves a spot on your watchlist if you enjoy well-acted, slice-of-life, realistic shows.

Laakhon Mein Ek Season 2 – Plot & Cast

Created by Biswa Kalyan Rath and directed by Abhishek Sengupta, the show’s second season revolves around a young and dedicated medical professional, Dr. Shreya (played by Shweta Tripathi), who is assigned the task of conducting a cataract camp in a remote village in Sitlapur.

But the righteous doctor begins to understand the ground realities of the system, which has no place for her, and how she tries to fight back for what she thinks is right forms the show’s crux. The season also features Sandeep Mehta, Suyash Joshi, Arun Nalawade, and Rupesh Tillu, among other cast members.

Laakhon Mein Ek Season 2 – Critics’ & Audience Feedback

The series impressed several critics and was appreciated by OTT audiences. Overall, the series has an excellent user rating of 8.1/10 on IMDb.

Laakhon Mein Ek Season 2 Trailer

You can watch the official trailer of Laakhon Mein Ek Season 2 here to get a better idea about the plot, characters, and setting.

For more such recommendations, check out What to Watch on Koimoi!

Must Read: Loved Adolescence? This Lesser-Known Israeli Series On Netflix Might Be Your Next Favourite

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News