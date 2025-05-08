If you are a diehard cinephile and consume a lot of content on OTT, then the chances of you having already watched the immensely popular British psychological drama series Adolescence are quite high. And if you loved the hard-hitting show, this lesser-known yet critically acclaimed series on Netflix might become your next favourite show.

What Is Adolescence All About?

The series revolves around a 13-year-old boy, Jamie Miller (played by Owen Cooper), who is arrested for the murder of a schoolmate. What follows is a series of intense interrogations by the cops and a forensic psychologist, and a curious attempt to understand what led to the horrendous act of violence. The show also focuses on how Jamie’s family deals with the immense pressure and scrutiny following his arrest. Adolescence received rave reviews from critics and audiences across the globe. It has a brilliant 99% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes and is streaming on Netflix.

The Israeli Series On Netflix That Is Worth Checking Out

The lesser-known yet critically acclaimed show on Netflix we are talking about is the award-winning Israeli series Bad Boy. The story begins with a bunch of cops entering the home of a single mother of two in the early morning and arresting the older son, who is taken to the police station. Sounds familiar, right? Despite the apparent similarity, Bad Boy has a totally different plot, setting, and characters than what was shown in Adolescence.

Inspired by true events, the eight-episode series Bad Boy follows the story of a present-day comedian, Daniel Chen, who recounts his early days when he was a troubled teenage boy with the name Dean (played by Guy Manster), and how he survived his time spent in a brutal juvenile detention centre because of his wit. In the detention facility, he makes friends with a mysterious fellow prisoner, Zoro, who is viewed as a psychopath by other inmates.

Some critics have described Bad Boy as even more dreadful and bolder than Adolescence (but not necessarily better). As of now, the series has not even received a proper critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. But if you loved Adolescence and want to watch a somewhat similarly themed show about a troubled teenage boy, then Bad Boy on Netflix might be worth checking out. Who knows, it might even become your next favourite show on Netflix.

Bad Boy Trailer

You can watch the official trailer of the Bad Boy series here.

