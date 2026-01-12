The winners of the 2026 Golden Globe Awards have officially been announced. Hosted by Nikki Glaser, the star-studded ceremony, which streamed on Paramount+ in the U.S., honored the best films and television titles released in 2025. One of the biggest winners of the night was the Brazilian political thriller The Secret Agent, which earned Best Actor (Drama) for Wagner Moura (best known for Narcos) and also won Best Non-English Language Film. Meanwhile, Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another took home Best Picture (Comedy/Musical), while Hamnet won the Best Picture (Drama) trophy.

Owen Cooper Wins Golden Globe Award For Adolescence

Television also delivered some stand-out moments, with Owen Cooper winning Best Supporting Actor (Television) for his scene-stealing performance in Adolescence. The 16-year-old’s Golden Globe win has now sparked a major question: Is Owen Cooper the youngest Golden Globe winner in history? Here’s a fact check.

At just 16 years old, Owen Cooper is the winner of a Golden Globe for his role in Adolescence👏 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/bgcQPupask — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 12, 2026

Youngest Golden Globe Winner

To date, the youngest-ever Golden Globe winner remains Ricky Schroder (as per Gold Derby), who made history by winning the prestigious trophy at just 9 years old. He clinched the award in the New Star of the Year in a Motion Picture – Male category for his performance as the son of a boxer (played by Jon Voight) in the 1979 sports drama The Champ.

So, while Owen Cooper is not the youngest Golden Globe winner overall, he still holds a major distinction: he is the youngest-ever winner in the Best Supporting Actor (Television) category. The record was previously held by Glee star Chris Colfer, who was 20 when he won.

Adding to his terrific awards run, Owen Cooper has also become the youngest actor to win an Emmy, a Critics’ Choice Award, and a Golden Globe in quick succession, further cementing his place as one of the most talked-about young performers of the moment.

What’s Adolescence All About?

The British psychological drama revolves around a 13-year-old boy, Jamie Miller (played by Owen Cooper), who is arrested for the murder of a schoolmate. What follows is a series of intense interrogations by the cops and a forensic psychologist, and a curious attempt to understand what led to the horrendous act of violence. It also focuses on how Jamie’s family deals with the immense pressure and scrutiny following his arrest.

Adolescence – Official Trailer

