Golden Globes night carried its usual rush and attention, and Nick Jonas stood among the familiar faces as cameras rolled. The evening looked polished from a distance, with fashion, speeches, and quick smiles shaping the first impression. But nothing in the opening moments hinted at the personal pause that would soon draw quiet curiosity online.

Nick Jonas Steps Away After Viral Video Surfaces

A short video changed the mood as Nick Jonas stepped away from the awards ceremony, seen leaving the venue for a brief break. The clip, shared by Parade Magazine, spread fast, with one user on X writing, “Social anxiety got the best of him.”

social anxiety got the best of him pic.twitter.com/A1foWNqYwK — el ☁️ (@velvettsunshine) January 12, 2026

Jonas, 33, noticed the chatter and replied to a repost on X with, “Yeah … it hit me like a gut punch,” a line tied neatly to his latest single titled “Gut Punch.”

Yeah…it hit me like a gut punch — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) January 12, 2026

Fans Rally Around Nick Jonas With Supportive Messages

The video showed Jonas taking a breather away from the crowd rush, a moment that felt familiar to many watching. As a result, support poured in almost instantly, with one fan writing, “A few people did this actually. Those events are hot indoors. Sometimes you just need a minute to yourself for no reason.”

Another added, “Those events are exhausting. Looks like fun but imagine going to your companies party and your bosses are there, your bosses bosses, the owner, all the investors, and all the media. And then mobile warriors at home screenshotting every possible move to make you look like a fool.”

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Attend Golden Globes Together

Jonas attended the ceremony wearing a black Berluti pinstriped tuxedo and arrived with his wife, Priyanka Chopra, 43. Chopra took the stage to present the award for best male actor in a television series – drama, joined by rapper Lisa. The couple stayed composed through the night, even as the brief exit became the most talked-about moment tied to Jonas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Nick Jonas’ Long History Of Speaking About Mental Health

The singer has spoken openly about mental health over the years. During a 2023 appearance on the “Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard” podcast, he reflected on an off-key guitar solo from the 2016 Academy of Country Music Awards, performed during a duet with Kelsea Ballerini. The moment followed him longer than expected and eventually led him to therapy.

“In retrospect, I can kind of laugh about how big I thought it was,” he said at the time, per E! News. “But it did travel more than I wish it would have, and it did cause me to go to therapy.” Jonas later called that experience “really traumatic,” explaining how it shaped the pressure he placed on himself to be perfect and always switched on.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Golden Globes 2026: Why Ben Affleck’s Ex-Wives Jennifer Garner & Jennifer Lopez Avoided A Red Carpet Photo – Here’s What We Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News