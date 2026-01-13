The 83rd Golden Globes Awards lit up Beverly Hills, California, on January 11, 2026, with Nikki Glaser hosting a star-studded night that delivered a mix of expected wins and a few surprises & snubs. Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another emerged as the biggest winner of the evening with four awards, while Hamnet, K-Pop Demon Hunters, The Secret Agent, and Sinners had two wins each.

Now that the Golden Globes have set the tone, the countdown for the 98th Academy Awards has officially begun. The winners’ list at the Golden Globes offers strong clues as to which movies and performances are well-positioned to win at the Oscars. Here are five films and stars who have a bright chance to take home the coveted Academy Award.

1. Best Picture – One Battle After Another

Since the Oscars don’t have sub-categories under Best Picture, the race is even more competitive. Several highly acclaimed titles, including One Battle After Another, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, and Sinners, are expected to battle it out for the industry’s biggest prize. However, the Leonardo DiCaprio-led action-thriller, One Battle After Another, currently appears to have the most straightforward path to an Oscar win, especially after its victory at the Golden Globes.

Thank you to the Golden Globes for honoring the cast and crew of “One Battle After Another” with 4 awards at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards!@goldenglobes | #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/jZnZQ1jIFc — One Battle After Another (@onebattlemovie) January 12, 2026

2. Best International Feature Film – The Secret Agent

Although the complete list of nominees for the 2026 Oscars has not been announced yet, the Academy has already revealed the shortlists in this category. Highly rated contenders such as India’s Homebound, France’s It Was Just An Accident, Norway’s The Sentimental Value, and South Korea’s No Other Choice are all in contention for the award, making this one of the most closely-watched races of the year.

That being said, after winning the Golden Globes for Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language, the Brazilian thriller The Secret Agent has strengthened its Oscar prospects and is now a serious frontrunner.

Cheers to The Secret Agent for winning Best Non-English Language Motion Picture 💫 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/CYAlW9Guq6 — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 12, 2026

3. Best Actor In A Leading Role – Timothée Chalamet (For Marty Supreme)

Timothée Chalamet has already proven himself as one of the most gifted actors of this generation, earning previous Oscar nominations for Call Me by Your Name (2017) and A Completely Unknown (2024). However, he fell short of taking home the trophy both times. This year, though, the narrative feels different.

With Marty Supreme gaining significant momentum in award nominations, Chalamet appears closer than ever to finally lifting the coveted golden statue on March 15, 2026. Even with stiff competition from Leonardo DiCaprio, the 30-year-old seems to be the strongest frontrunner in the Best Actor race.

Ladies & Gentleman… your Best Male Actor – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy winner is Timothée Chalamet for Marty Supreme! 🌟 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/YeJHBM7o4t — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 12, 2026

4. Best Actress In A Leading Role – Jessie Buckley

Jessie Buckley delivered a heartrending performance as Agnes, William Shakespeare’s wife, in Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet, a role that earned her the Golden Globes Award for Best Female Actor (Drama). With critics and audiences unanimously praising her deeply emotional portrayal, she has emerged as one of the strongest contenders in the Best Actress race this year.

Given the momentum of her recent wins and the awards-season buzz surrounding Hamnet, the supremely talented Irish actress now looks well-positioned to clinch her first Academy Award. Notably, Jessie Buckley was previously nominated for an Oscar in the Best Supporting Actress category for Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter (2021).

Congratulations to Jessie Buckley on her Gloden Globes WIN for Best Actress in a Motion Picture- Drama!🏆#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/7zP0r7jJDw — Hamnet (@hamnetmovie) January 12, 2026

5. Best Director – Paul Thomas Anderson (For One Battle After Another)

With acclaimed filmmakers like Ryan Coogler, Guillermo del Toro, and Chloé Zhao also in contention, the Best Director race at the Oscars is expected to be fiercely competitive. However, Paul Thomas Anderson’s recent Golden Globe victory has strengthened his case and put him in the spotlight.

Interestingly, the veteran filmmaker has already been nominated three times in this category – for There Will Be Blood, Phantom Thread, and Licorice Pizza. However, he has yet to win the coveted award. This year, though, the momentum is different, and Anderson might finally be inching closer to his long-awaited first Academy Award.

Congratulations to “One Battle After Another” Director Paul Thomas Anderson on winning Best Director – Motion Picture at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards!@goldenglobes | #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/gudYQ56fL5 — One Battle After Another (@onebattlemovie) January 12, 2026

