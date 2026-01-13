Wicked: For Good is gearing up to end its theatrical run at the box office. The film has dropped out of the domestic top 10 but still has enough gas for one last milestone at the box office in North America. It is on track to surpass the domestic haul of the highest-grossing Thor film, and with that, it is expected to achieve another key domestic milestone. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Wicked sequel’s box office collections have declined considerably due to the film’s arrival on digital platforms. It was nominated for multiple awards at the 83rd Golden Globes, but unfortunately did not win any. The movie is the second part of Wicked, which was comparitively more successful than this 2025 release. It was the fifth-highest-grossing 2025 release at the domestic box office, but has fallen out of the top 5 and is now in the 6th rank.

How much has the film earned so far at the box office in North America?

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, Wicked: For Good collected just $1.0 million on its 8th three-day weekend in North America. It lost another 743 theaters in North America, and as a result, the film dropped by 69.1% from the previous weekend. The Wicked sequel landed at #14 in the domestic box office rankings this weekend. After 56 days of its theatrical run, the musical fantasy has hit the $341.8 million cume at the North American box office.

Set to beat Thor: Love and Thunder!

Thor is one of the most popular and loved MCU heroes portrayed by Chris Hemsworth. There are four films in the Hemsworth-led Thor franchise, and Thor: Love and Thunder is the highest-grossing film in the series at the domestic box office. Thor: Love and Thunder collected $343.2 million in its domestic run and is now the #79 highest-grossing film ever in North America.

Wicked: For Good is less than $3 million away from surpassing Thor: Love and Thunder at the domestic box office, and with that, it is expected to get back in the all-time top 80 grossers domestically. Since Avatar: Fire and Ash is at #80, it is pushing the Wicked sequel to #81 out of the list. Wicked 2 has a chance of getting back in after surpassing Thor: Love and Thunder.

More about the film

The Wicked sequel has collected $180.57 million at the overseas box office to date. The international total contributes just 34.6% of the worldwide total. Adding the domestic and overseas cumes, the worldwide collection of Wicked: For Good is $522.39 million. Wicked: For Good was released on November 21.

Box office summary

North America – $341.8 million

International – $180.6 million

Worldwide – $522.4 million

