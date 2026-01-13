Zootopia 2’s box office run is awe-inspiring, and even after over seven weekends, the animated sequel remains in the domestic top five. The Disney sequel surpassed the domestic haul of Jurassic World: Dominion to achieve a notable feat at the domestic box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film is set to enter the all-time top 10 highest-grossing films list globally. It is also on the verge of surpassing Inside Out 2 as the highest-grossing Hollywood animation of all time. The animated sequel, directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, still has enough juice to keep going at the box office.

Zootopia 2’s total domestic collection after its seventh weekend

Based on the latest data by Box Office Mojo, Zootopia 2 collected $10.00 million at the box office in North America on its 7th three-day weekend. The sequel has declined by 48.4% from last weekend and is still in the domestic top 5 rankings. The Disney feature is at #4 in the domestic top 5 despite losing 85 theaters. After its seventh weekend, the film’s domestic total has reached $378.7 million.

Surpasses Jurassic World: Dominion, achieving the all-time 60th rank in North America

Chris Pratt-led Jurassic World: Dominion was the 60th all-time highest-grossing film at the North American box office. It collected $376.8 million at the box office in North America in its domestic run. Zootopia 2 has surpassed the domestic haul of Jurassic World: Dominion as the latest 60th all-time highest-grossing film at the domestic box office.

According to reports, Zootopia 2 is tracking to earn between $400 million and $420 million in its domestic run. Therefore, it could break into the all-time top 50 highest-grossing films list at the North American box office. It has a shot of surpassing Jurassic Park’s $407.1 million domestic haul and achieving this significant feat.

More about the film

The animated sequel has crossed the $1.27 billion mark at the overseas box office, and combined with the domestic cume of $378.7 million, the film’s worldwide collection is $1.65 billion after its seventh weekend. Zootopia 2 was released on November 26.

