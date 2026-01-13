Avatar: Fire and Ash by James Cameron is having a steady run at the box office in China and is edging closer to achieving a major feat. However, before that, it will surpass a significant box office milestone in China. It is also nearing the Chinese lifetime collection of Jurassic World: Dominion. Keep scrolling for the deets.

In North America, Avatar 3 emerged as the fifth highest-grosser among 2025 releases. It is on its way to enter the top three next. The sci-fi saga is one of the trending movies worldwide, even after over three weeks in release. It is one of the top-grossing films of 2025 and has surpassed $1 billion worldwide.

Inches away from hitting $150 million mark in China

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, Avatar: Fire and Ash collected $6.6 million on its 4th three-day weekend at the box office in China. It dropped by 59% from last weekend. The 4th weekend collection of Avatar 3 is less than Avatar: The Way of Water’s $16.7 million at the same point in release. It has collected $2.2 million over 49k screenings with a spike of 46.6% from last Sunday, which was reportedly a working day.

After its fourth weekend, the collection of Avatar 3 in China has hit the $149.2 million mark. It is less than a million away from hitting the $150 million milestone. The film has also registered $85k in pre-sales for yesterday, and it played over 44k screenings.

Set to enter the top 5 Hollywood grossers post-COVID in China

Currently, Avatar 3 is the sixth-highest-grossing Hollywood film post-COVID at the Chinese box office, with a gross of $149.2 million. To break into the top 5, it must surpass Jurassic World: Dominion’s $157.9 million lifetime collection, and that is unlikely to be an achievable target for Avatar 3.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Hollywood films in China post-COVID

Zootopia 2 – $617.9 million Avatar: The Way of Water – $246 million F9 – $215.3 million Godzilla vs Kong – $188.7 million Jurassic World: Dominion – $157.9 million Avatar: Fire and Ash – $149.2 million Fast X – $135.2 million Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – $134.3 million Meg 2: The Trench – $115.7 million Alien: Romulus – $110.4 million

Avatar: Fire and Ash is around $100 million away from the Chinese total of Avatar: The Way of Water, and catching up with it seems challenging at this point. Avatar 3 was released on December 19.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

