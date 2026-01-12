Avatar: Fire and Ash demonstrates its power at the box office once again as it surpasses Wicked: For Good’s domestic haul in its fourth three-day weekend. The James Cameron-helmed film is edging closer to becoming one of the top three highest-grossing 2025 releases at the North American box office. Despite two new releases this past week, the sci-fi saga is immovable from the top spot. Scroll below for the deets.

Although the gap between Avatar 3 and 2 is widening daily, the film’s collection remains noteworthy. Cameron has consistently stunned everyone with his movies, and the third installment is no exception. Globally, it is the 2025 Hollywood release to cross the $1 billion milestone at the worldwide box office.

Avatar 3’s box office collection on its 4th three-day weekend

Based on the latest data provided on Box Office Mojo, Avatar: Fire and Ash collected a solid $21.3 million on its 4th three-day weekend at the box office in North America. It has lost 135 theaters this past week, experiencing a drop of 48.6% from last weekend. Avatar collected $50.3 million and Avatar: The Way of Water collected $45.8 million on their fourth weekends. The domestic total for Avatar 3 has reached $342.6 million.

4th three-day weekend collection breakdown

Friday – $5.1 million

Saturday – $9.8 million

Sunday – $6.4 million

Total – $21.3 million

Surpasses Wicked: For Good as the 5th highest-grossing 2025 release.

Avatar 3 has surpassed the domestic haul of Wicked: For Good as the 5th highest-grossing 2025 release. Ariana Grande starrer Wicked: For Good collected $341.7 million at the domestic box office to date. It is still running in the theaters, hence the numbers are subject to change in the following days.

Avatar: Fire and Ash now aims for the domestic haul of Superman’s $354.2 million domestic haul and the 4th highest-grossing 2025 release title. Avatar 3 is less than $10 million away from surpassing Superman‘s domestic box office. According to industry trackers, James Cameron’s film is currently tracking to earn $420 million and $430 million in its domestic run. Therefore, it has a shot of dethroning A Minecraft Movie by surpassing its $424.08 million domestic haul as the highest-grossing 2025 release in North America.

James Cameron’s Avatar 3 also emerged as the 80th all-time highest-grossing film at the North American box office after surpassing Wicked: For Good. Sam Worthington starrer Avatar: Fire and Ash was released on December 19.

