While the success of Wicked and her nominations at the award ceremonies have been glorious for Ariana Grande’s acting stints, her music career has been nothing short of remarkable. The 31-year-old has cemented her place as a pop star in the audience’s hearts with her hit music, catchy lyrics, and beats, though she is more inclined towards acting now.

Many of her albums have included raunchy songs talking about sex and intimacy, and it has sparked some debate amongst netizens who point out that a lot of her fanbase is made of young and impressionable girls. Though it has been a recurring topic of discussion, Ariana spoke about it a long while ago. Here’s what the Grammy Award winner said about it.

When Ariana Grande Addressed Writing Songs With Raunchy Lyrics Despite A Young Fanbase

During a July 2019 interview with Vogue, the singer opened up about when she was focusing more on solidifying her pop presence than making music with value. She said, “There was a two-album period where I was doing half the songs for me and half the songs to solidify my spot in pop music. A lot of my singles have been hilariously lacking in substance.”

She then gave examples and pointed out, “You’re talking to someone who put Side to Side out as a single.” Ariana added, “I love that song, but it’s just a fun song about sex.” On being asked about her songs being raunchy and focusing a lot on pleasure and sex despite a large young fanbase, she made a slight quip and replied, “They’re for sure gonna have it. I promise.”

Ariana continued, “I promise that your kid’s gonna have sex. So if she asks you what the song’s about, talk about it.” The songwriter also spoke about how her image based on her music and fashion choices has been quite debated, but she isn’t bothered about it. Ariana said, “I like having the funny character that I play,” calling it just an “exaggerated version” of herself.

Ariana Grande On Her Public Identity & Image

She expressed, “It protects me. But also, I love disrupting it for the sake of my fans and making it clear that I’m a person because that’s something I enjoy fighting for. I can’t help disrupting it.” Ariana called herself an incredibly impulsive, passionate, emotional, and reckless person, which is why all of her music, lyrics, and albums are very personal and very real to her.

But when people dress up as her, she feels like a character and calls it “the best thing that’s ever happened to me. It’s better than winning a Grammy,” she said, referring to the annual awards by the Recording Academy. The 2025 ceremony of the awards show wrapped up recently.

