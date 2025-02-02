Wicked, starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, seems to be approaching the end of its theatrical run. The movie has performed spectacularly since its release, and considering several factors, it is still doing a pretty good job in the US. A few days back, it surpassed Dune 2’s global haul to become 2024’s fifth highest-grossing film worldwide. Scroll below for more.

The movie was made on a reported budget of $150 million and has collected more than 4.7 times that despite being available on digital platforms. The musical fantasy is less than $8 million away from beating Frozen II’s domestic haul and becoming the #25 highest-grossing film of all time in the United States. Meanwhile, Universal has already won the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards and has earned ten nominations at the 97th Academy Awards.

Based on trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, Wicked has been experiencing harsh drops at the box office in the US. It has lost a massive 813 theatres and is also on digital platforms. It collected only $270K on its 11th Friday, a drastic drop of -50.4% from last Friday. It has reached a $469.9 million cume in the United States.

Wicked is around $1.2 million behind Frozen II at the same point in their runs. The musical fantasy is eyeing a $1 million to $1.3 million on its 11th three-day weekend in the United States. Meanwhile, at the international box office, the film has $248.38 million and is expected to cross the $250 million mark during this weekend. Allied to the $469.9 million domestic cume, the film’s worldwide cume stands at $718.31 million. The film has yet to be released in Japan.

Wicked’s success in surpassing Frozen II at the US box office is a little shaky, but let’s wait and see what happens. The film was released in theatres on November 22.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

