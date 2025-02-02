The 2025 animated superhero comedy Dog Man, directed by Peter Hastings, was released in the theatres this Friday. It earned a strong number on its release day, staying above Encanto but below Elemental. Scroll below for more.

The animated feature is based on the children’s graphic novel series of the same name, which is also a spin-off and story within a story of Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie. It is also the second film in the Captain Underpants franchise. The voice cast comprises Pete Davidson, Lil Rel Howery, Isla Fisher, Poppy Liu, Stephen Root, Billy Boyd, and Ricky Gervais, with the filmmaker providing vocal effects for the titular character.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Dog Man is set to crush the industry’s projections as it has collected a strong $10.8 million on Friday. It also includes $1.4 million on Thursday previews. The film’s opening day collection remains above Encanto’s $7.6 million, Captain Underpants’ $8 million, and Trolls’ $9.4 million. However, the movie stayed below Elemental’s $11.7 million release day collection.

The report further stated that Dog Man is poised to earn $32 million to $37 million during its three-day opening weekend in the United States. It has also received a strong rating on CinemaScore as well and that’s an A.

The 2025 animated feature has also received favorable ratings on Rotten Tomatoes. The critics gave it 76%, and their view of the film states, “Realizing Dav Pilkey’s canine creation with a frenzied energy that never lets up, Dog Man will delight kids while throwing their parents a bone.” The audience has also given a strong 86% on Popcornmeter. Dog Man follows the central character, half dog and half man, who is sworn to protect and serve, and he doggedly pursues the feline supervillain, Petey the Cat.

Peter Hastings-helmed Dog Man was released in the theatres on January 31, 2025.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

