After experiencing expected dips on weekdays, Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam has picked up the pace during the ongoing weekend. With no major Telugu releases playing around, the film once again turned out to be the first choice of moviegoers. On the third Saturday, it pressed the accelerator and jumped by 65% at the Indian box office. With such growth, Venky went a step closer to delivering the biggest grosser among senior Tollywood stars. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

The Anil Ravipudi directorial benefited immensely due to the Sankranti festive season. Initially, it faced a screen crunch due to Game Changer and Daaku Maharaaj, but considering the public demand, the Venkatesh starrer clearly got the upper hand in a theatrical exhibition later. The makers recently shared an official post about selling over 3.30 million tickets through BookMyShow, the highest ever for a regional Telugu film.

Amid the record-breaking run, Sankranthiki Vasthunam went from 1.35 crores on the third Friday to an estimated 2.23 crores on the third Saturday. With this impressive jump of 65.18%, the film’s total collection stands at 169.18 crore net at the Indian box office after 19 days, as per Sacnilk. Very soon, it’ll be touching the 175 crore mark.

From here, Sankranthiki Vasthunam can become the highest-grosser among senior Telugu stars’ releases. However, the film must perform decently after this weekend to achieve this feat. Chiranjeevi’s top-grosser, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, is the highest-grosser among the films of senior Telugu stars.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy did a business of 188.60 crore net at the Indian box office. As we can see, the Venkatesh starrer is 19.42 crores away from the Chiranjeevi starrer and to cross it, Venky’s film needs 19.43 crores.

Meanwhile, it’s already a super duper-hit affair at the Indian box office, as per Koimoi’s parameters. So far, it has yielded an ROI (return on investment) of 119.18 crores against a reported budget of 50 crores, which equals 238.36% returns using the ‘ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%’ formula.

