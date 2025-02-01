Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya’s Sky Force continues to do well at the Indian box office after an impressive opening week. After the discounted ticket rates during the weekend, the film is working purely on merits from Monday. During the second weekend, the performance is totally driven by the power of content. Going by early trends for day 9, the film has registered a solid jump of over 40%. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur, the Bollywood action drama was released on January 24. Initially, it attracted mixed opinions due to its discounted ticket rates, but later, it found itself surrounded by positivity due to favorable word-of-mouth among the ticket-buying audience. This positive feedback has helped it emerge as the first choice of moviegoers in the Hindi belt.

Sky Force started with 9% occupancy in morning shows and witnessed an impressive jump of up to 20% in afternoon shows. In the evening, it witnessed another boost by an occupancy of 28%. While the reports for night shows are yet to come, it has been learned that the film has recorded an impressive occupancy.

With good audience support, Sky Force is heading for 6.50-7 crore on day 9. Compared to day 8’s 4.60 crores, it has registered a superb jump of 41.30-52.17%. If night shows picked up more than expected, which is highly possible considering tomorrow is a holiday, the film can also cross the 7 crore mark.

Including estimates, the Akshay Kumar starrer stands at 110.80-111.30 crore net at the Indian box office. Tomorrow, there’s a chance of hitting the 10 crore mark, and if that happens, the film will earn around 121-122 crores by the end of the second weekend. From there, the journey towards the 150 crore club will start. Of course, a lot will depend on how Badass Ravikumar and Loveyapa perform.

Daily collection breakdown of Sky Force:

Day 1- 15.30 crores

Day 2- 26.30 crores

Day 3- 31.60 crores

Day 4- 8.10 crores

Day 5- 6.30 crores

Day 6- 6.60 crores

Day 7- 5.50 crores

Day 8- 4.60 crores

Day 9- 6.50-7 crores

Total- 110.80-111.30 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources.

