Madha Gaja Raja, starring Vishal, Santhanam, Anjali, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in key roles, continues to mint moolah at the Indian box office. Released amid negligible expectations, the film has pulled off a surprising performance and has already emerged as the first super hit of Kollywood in 2025. It will soon unleash a significant milestone in the domestic net collection. Keep reading for a detailed report of 20 days!

Directed by Sundar C, the Kollywood action comedy was released theatrically on January 12. As it was originally made 12 years ago, there were little to no expectations from the film’s performance. But with positive reviews and word-of-mouth spreading like wildfire, it has amassed a fantastic total so far. It got a major boost due to no competition from other Tamil releases during the Pongal festive season.

Yesterday, the Telugu-dubbed version of Madha Gaja Raja arrived in theatres. This proved to be a boost as collections of the original Tamil version have dipped in the last few days. The Telugu version took a decent start, earning 35 lakh, according to Sacnilk. Overall, the film amassed 60 lakh yesterday, with 25 lakh coming from the Tamil version.

In total, Madha Gaja Raja has scored 46.47 crore net at the Indian box office in 20 days. As we can see, the film needs just 3.53 crores to hit the 50-crore milestone, which will be achieved comfortably. For a 12-year-old film, scoring 50 crore net is a big feat, and all eyes are set to see when the film achieves it.

Reportedly, the Vishal starrer is made on a budget of 15 crores. Against this controlled cost, the film has already earned 46.47 crores, which yields an ROI (return on investment) of 31.47 crores. Calculated further using the ‘ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%’ formula, the film has minted 209.80% returns in 20 days.

