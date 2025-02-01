Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse, starring Mammootty in the lead role, has turned out to be a failure in its theatrical run. Made at a controlled cost, the film was expected to make healthy returns through its run on the big screen, but unfortunately, it ended up being a major disappointment. So far, it has completed 9 days in theatres but the collection is yet to hit the 20 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, the Malayalam mystery comedy thriller was released theatrically on January 23. It opened to mixed reviews from critics. Since the buzz was low in the pre-release phase, the film needed strong word-of-mouth to fetch good numbers. Unfortunately, the audience feedback was also mixed, resulting in a low total on the board.

Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse took a fair start in India by earning 1.75 crores but failed to show any further. After an okayish performance over the opening weekend, the film went downhill on weekdays. Yesterday, it earned just 16 lakh and pushed its overall tally to 8.03 crore net at the Indian box office after 9 days. Including taxes, its gross total stands at 9.47 crores.

Overseas, too, the performance is not up to the mark. It’s a fair number, but considering the face value of Mammootty, the number is low, with the collection standing at just 7.05 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office stands at 16.52 crore gross after 9 days.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse:

India net- 8.03 crores

India gross- 9.47 crores

Overseas gross- 7.05 crores

Worldwide gross- 16.52 crores

As the film has slowed down and is earning dismal numbers, it won’t be able to touch the 20 crore mark. So, it’s a major letdown at the worldwide box office.

