Sankranthiki Vasthunam, starring Venkatesh in the lead role, is shining like a bright star at the box office. After an impressive start, it managed to hold on well and crush its two major competitors: Game Changer and Daaku Maharaaj. In a short time, it emerged as a big hit, and now, it is enjoying hefty returns through domestic earnings. Globally, it aims for a major milestone in the next few days. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 18 days!

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the Tollywood action comedy was released theatrically on January 14. Apart from Venkatesh, it also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Aishwarya Rajesh, and others in key roles. With favorable reviews and audience feedback, the film continues to mint moolah and has already emerged as one of the biggest successes for Tollywood in recent times.

As per the latest collection update, Sankranthiki Vasthunam has earned 166.91 crore net at the Indian box office in 18 days. Yesterday, it earned an estimated 1.31 crores, which is a solid hold from day 17’s 1.60 crores, as per Sacnilk. Despite being a new week, the film has displayed a stronghold at ticket windows, indicating that there’s still some fuel left in the tank.

Reportedly, Sankranthiki Vasthunam is made on a budget of 50 crores. Against this cost, it has earned 166.91 crores, thus yielding an ROI (return on investment) of 116.91 crores. Calculated further using the ‘ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%’ formula, the film is enjoying returns of 233.82% returns at the Indian box office.

Meanwhile, the Venkatesh starrer has earned a domestic gross collection of 196.95 crores so far. Overseas, it has earned 33 crores. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at a whopping 229.95 crore gross after 18 days.

By the end of this weekend, it is expected to unleash the global milestone of 250 crores. For Venkatesh, it will be the first 250 crore grosser.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Sankranthiki Vasthunam:

India net- 166.91 crores

India gross- 196.95 crores

Overseas gross- 33 crores

Worldwide gross- 229.95 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

