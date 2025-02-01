Daaku Maharaaj is moving toward the end of its theatrical run, but before it wraps up, the film is making sure to achieve some important feats. Recently, at the Indian box office, it crossed Bhagavanth Kesari’s lifetime collection, and yesterday, it surpassed Akhanda’s domestic run to emerge as Nandamuri Balakrishna’s second highest-grossing film. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 20 days!

Despite the presence of a magnum opus like Ram Charan’s Game Changer, Balayya’s biggie kicked off its journey on a rocking note. However, it failed to keep the momentum intact and suffered a major dent due to Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam. After a start of over 25 crores, the film made just 74.60 crores in the first week. After the opening week, it kept going downhill.

As per the latest collection update, Daaku Maharaaj has earned 89.06 crore net at the Indian box office in 20 days. Yesterday, it earned just 28 lakh, thus dropping further from day 19’s 40 lakh, as per Sacnilk. As we can see, the film is raking in just minimal numbers now, and from here, it won’t cover much of a distance. So, yet again, Balayya has missed the chance to deliver his first 100 crore net grosser.

In the meantime, the Telugu action entertainer has surpassed Akhanda’s domestic lifetime collection. For those who don’t know, Akhanda earned 89 crores during its theatrical run in India. It has now been surpassed, and Daaku Maharaaj has become Nandamuri Balakrishna’s second highest-grossing film of all time at the Indian box office.

Balayya’s biggest grosser is Veera Simha Reddy, with a net collection of 98 crore. Akhanda 2, which is also a potential 100 crore net grosser of Balayya, is expected to surpass this comfortably.

Meanwhile, Daaku Maharaaj’s gross domestic collection stands at 105.09 crores. Combining this with 17.75 crores of overseas, the worldwide box office stands at 122.84 crore gross after 20 days.

Worldwide collection breakdown of the film:

India net- 89.06 crores

India gross- 105.09 crores

Overseas gross- 17.75 crores

Worldwide gross- 122.84 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

