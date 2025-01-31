Akshay Kumar-led Sky Force wrapped up its opening week on an impressive note. Considering the actor’s poor run, the film was released amid minimal expectations. However, it surprised everyone with its theatrical run and finally scored a century at the Indian box office. Today, the wait for Akki was finally over, as he got a 100 crore net grosser as a main lead after a long time. Keep reading to know what day 8 early trends suggest!

Right from the opening day, this Bollywood action drama has exceeded expectations. During the opening weekend, it got a significant boost due to discounted ticket rates, but on weekdays, it has performed purely on its merits. Yes, there have been noticeable drops, but the overall collection has been impressive so far.

Sky Force posted a total of 99.70 crores in the first week. Today, with Shahid Kapoor’s Deva arriving with a solid show count, the Akshay Kumar starrer has suffered a dent. Across major cities, it has secured a healthy show count, but still, it scored a bit lower than expected.

Morning shows started with around 8% occupancy for Sky Force, which jumped up to 12% in the afternoon and 14% in the evening. While the reports for night shows are yet to come, it is learned that a hike has been registered compared to evening shows. Considering it, the film is heading for 3-3.50 crores on day 8. Compared to day 7’s 5.50 crores, it’s a drop of 45-36%.

Including estimates, the film has finally entered the 100-crore club at the Indian box office, with its collection standing at 102.70-103.20 crore net after 8 days.

It’s a much-awaited century for Akshay Kumar, as he has been waiting for it for a long time. His last 100 crore net grosser was OMG 2, but he didn’t lead it entirely. As a main lead, his last 100 crore net grosser was Sooryavanshi, which scored a century on 9th November 2021. So, the Bollywood superstar has delivered a 100-crore club movie after a long wait of 1,178 days.

Daily collection breakdown of Sky Force:

Day 1- 15.30 crores

Day 2- 26.30 crores

Day 3- 31.60 crores

Day 4- 8.10 crores

Day 5- 6.30 crores

Day 6- 6.60 crores

Day 7- 5.50 crores

Day 8- 3-3.50 crores

Sky Force still has a long way to go, and the second weekend will be crucial in deciding whether it emerges as a successful affair or not.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

