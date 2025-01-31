The juggernaut of Pushpa 2 is finally going to exit theatres as it has now made its way to OTT. Yesterday, the highly-anticipated OTT premiere of the Allu Arjun starrer took place on Netflix. As expected, it has started impacting the film’s performance in theatres, thus pushing towards the end of a glorious theatrical journey. The reloaded version did boost the Hindi-dubbed version, adding more crores to the Indian box office tally. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 57 days!

Though the overall run was closely monitored, everyone was especially interested in the performance of the Hindi version of the Pushpa sequel. Exceeding all projections and predictions, the magnum opus pulled off an unprecedented run in India and broke almost every record. Adding additional footage was really beneficial, as it gave the film some extra fuel.

Coming to the box office update of Pushpa 2 (Hindi), the film saw some impact due to its OTT release. Yesterday was the 57th day in theatres, and with the OTT premiere taking place, the collection witnessed a drop of 26%. On the eighth Wednesday, the film earned 19 lakh, which dropped to 14 lakh on the eighth Thursday. This could be a routine drop, but it has to have some effect on OTT availability.

Including yesterday’s number, Pushpa 2 (Hindi) stands at a historic total of 835.70 crore net at the Indian box office after 57 days. It will smoothly complete a run of two months in theatres, and this week is probably its final week. The final total will be anywhere below 837 crores.

Week-wise collection breakdown of Pushpa 2’s Hindi-dubbed version:

Week 1: 433.50 crores (8 days)

(8 days) Week 2: 199 crores

Week 3: 107.75 crores

Week 4: 57.95 crores

Week 5: 21.75 crores

Week 6: 9.75 crores

Week 7: 4.28 crores

Week 8: 1.72 crores

Total: 835.70 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

