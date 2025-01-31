Akshay Kumar has given one of the biggest reasons for his fans to celebrate with Priyadarshan coming back on board with Hera Pheri 3. The comedy film was a laughter riot when it arrived with its first installment in 2000. Starring Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal, the trio became an instant hit at the box office!

Akshay Kumar’s Comedy Stint

The Priyadarshan film started Khiladi Kumar’s comic stint at the box office, and it was a rather successful one. It was followed by a sequel and a successful collaboration with Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar that continued with Garam Masala, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and more.

Akshay Kumar’s Comedy Franchises!

After Hera Pheri, Akshar Kumar arrived with two more comedy franchises – Welcome and Housefull. While Welcome turned the first blockbuster of the superstar’s career, Housefull, with four films, is the third highest-grossing comedy franchise of Bollywood after Stree and Bhool Bhulaiyaa!

Hera Pheri 3 Box Office

Before Hera Pheri 3, Akshay Kumar‘s three comedy franchises have 7 seven films – Hera Pheri, Hera Pheri 2, Welcome, Housefull, Housefull 2, Housefull 3 & Housefull 4. These seven films have cumulatively earned 627.71 crore at the box office.

Interestingly, Hera Pheri 3 might lead the way towards the 1000+ crore total from Akshay Kumar’s comedy franchise that will be followed by Housefull 5 and Welcome To Jungle after Hera Pheri threequel!

Check out the collection of the three comedy franchises of Akshay Kumar at the box office.

Hera Pheri: 12.36 crore

Phir Hera Pheri: 41 crore

Welcome: 71.25 crore

Welcome Back: 97 crore

Housefull: 74.40 crore

Housefull 2: 114 crore

Housefull 3: 107.70 crore

Housefull 4: 206 crore

Total: 627.71 crore*

* Welcome Back is not included in the total since it did not star Akshay Kumar.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sky Force Box Office: Veer Pahariya To Be 2nd Bollywood Actor (Male) Hitting 100 Crore With Debut Film – Guess Who Is The 1st?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News