Finally, the day all Akshay Kumar fans were eagerly waiting for has come. It’s bigger than any movie announcement as it’s connected to everyone’s emotions. Yes, we’re talking about Hera Pheri 3, and none other than Akki himself has broken the biggest good news or Good Newwz (pun intended; referring to the Good Newwz movie). It could be described as the best feeling as the OG has returned!

Back in 2023, everyone was shocked when it was learned that Farhad Samji was roped in to direct a potential all-time blockbuster threequel of Hera Pheri. Considering the harsh criticism over Farhad’s poor execution of comedy films and back-to-back disasters, not just fans but even the neutral cinephile was disturbed after Farhad’s name got attached to the film as a director. But finally, the makers have heard the voices.

A few months back, it was learned that producer Firoz Nadiadwala had cleared the hurdles to make Hera Pheri 3, and reports stated that the work would begin in full swing on the film. However, fans were tensed with Farhad Samji directing such a big film. But better late than never, the makers have finally replaced Farhad Samji with the master of comedy films, Priyadarshan.

For those who don’t know, Priyadarshan directed Hera Pheri (2000), and everyone knows how a cult classic it turned out to be. The late Neeraj Vora helmed the sequel. Now, after 25 years, the legendary filmmaker is returning to do some Hera Pheri.

It all started with Akshay Kumar wishing Priyadarshan a happy birthday on X. In return, the director replied, “Thank you so much for your wishes Akshay. In return I would like to give you a gift, I’m willing to do Hera Pheri 3, Are you ready @akshaykumar, @SunielVShetty and @SirPareshRawal? To this, Akshay posted an exciting reply with a funny emoji and confirmed the return of the legendary filmmaker on board for Hera Pheri 3.

Akshay Kumar wrote, “Sir!!! Your birthday, and I got the best gift of my life. Chalo karte hain phir thodi hera pheri :).”

Here’s the post:

Sir!!! Your birthday and I got the best gift of my life. Chalo karte hain phir thodi hera pheri :) @SirPareshRawal @SunielVShetty @priyadarshandir https://t.co/OmJZLgHat1 pic.twitter.com/4OCbePdglF — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 30, 2025

We’re definitely excited by this biggest breaking news! What about you?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: SSMB29: Priyanka Chopra Becomes Highest-Paid Indian Actress, Earning 50% Higher Salary Than Deepika Padukone?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News