South Indian cinema has been gaining immense popularity in the North, and this trend shows no signs of slowing down. Southern filmmakers are now receiving significant attention, and many Bollywood actors wish to join hands with Tollywood heroes as popular Bollywood directors have recently faced setbacks. Bollywood top directors, including Rajkumar Hirani, Rohit Shetty, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, have faced setbacks with their recent releases.

This has allowed Southern directors to make their mark in the Bollywood market. One such director is Anil Ravipudi, who has gained a reputation for creating successful family entertainers with a strong comedic element. His fans wish that a successful Bollywood remake could elevate his career to new heights. Sharing about the same, the director made some interesting comments in his recent interview.

Anil Ravipudi’s latest blockbuster, Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, has made waves, grossing approximately ₹225 crores at the worldwide box office. In a recent interview, Anil expressed his wish to remake this Sankranthiki Vastunnam film with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the lead. Anil said, “Salman Khan would be a perfect fit for the role, and I wish to do the Sankranthiki Vastunnam remake with him.” He also said that if this project comes to fruition, it could perform very well at the box office.

However, there are several challenges to consider. Salman’s career is not in its prime at the moment, and his fans might not want him to take on a remake of a film that has already been seen by many in theaters and on OTT platforms.

However, the idea of a Salman Khan-starring remake remains an interesting topic in Tollywood and Bollywood. If Anil Ravipudi and the producers can overcome these hurdles, then the film could be a huge commercial success.

