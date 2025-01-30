Most of us might already know about the upcoming film Hridayapoorvam, directed by veteran filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad and starring Mohanlal. However, there’s exciting news: Malavika Mohanan has joined the cast. She was previously seen in films like Yudhra, Christy, Maaran, and others.

Sathyan Anthikad, a master of heartfelt emotional dramas, has long been an icon in Malayalam cinema for creating such impactful films. The shooting of Hridayapoorvam is set to begin on February 10, 2025, with the pooja ceremony scheduled for the same day. According to reports, Mohanlal will join the sets on February 14, 2025.

We don’t know much about Malavika’s role yet. The cast and crew include the director as one of the writers and Sonu TP. In addition to the aforementioned cast, the film also features Siddique, Janardanan, Sangeetha, and Sangeeth Prathap in key roles.

Justin Prabhakaran composed the music, Prasanth Madhav directed the art direction, and Anu Moothedath shot the cinematography. Antony Perumbavoor produced the film under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. According to rumors, the film is expected to hit theaters in the third quarter of 2025, though this timeline seems unlikely.

The year 2024 was a particularly challenging one for Mohanlal. His directorial debut, Barroz: Guardian of Treasures, in which he also starred, was a major box-office failure. Another release that year, Malaikottai Vaaliban, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, also struggled to make an impact and ended up as a disappointing venture. Both films were big-budget projects that failed to deliver.

However, 2025 holds much promise for Mohanlal. The highly anticipated L2: Empuraan, the sequel to the blockbuster Lucifer directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, is set to release this year. The hype surrounding L2: Empuraan is enormous.

For updates on the film, stay tuned to Koimoi’s section Down South.

