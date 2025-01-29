Suriya is a well-known actor in South India. He is a big star in Kollywood and also has a lot of following in Tollywood. He has a strong list of upcoming movies. His recent movie, Kanguva did not meet the expectations of the audience. However, his next film, Retro with director Karthik Subbaraj has created a lot of excitement.

After Retro, Suriya is planning more films. Reports suggest that he has agreed to be part of a new and exciting project. This project is rumored to be a superhero film.

There are very few superhero films in Indian cinema. One of the best superhero films from Malayalam cinema is Minnal Murali. This film was directed by Basil Joseph, who is also a well-known actor. Reports suggest that Suriya will work with Basil Joseph. It is said that this film will also be a superhero movie. However, the news is not confirmed yet. Fans are eagerly waiting for more details about this project.

Suriya was last seen in the film Kanguva. The movie also features famous Bollywood actors including Disha Patani and Bobby Deol. Kanguva portrays the story of a hero on a mission. The story travels 500 years from the 1700s to 2023. The film is directed by Siva and is produced by Studio Green and UV Creations. Kanguva is one of the most expensive Indian films as it was made with a budget of over Rs 350 crore.

Fans are excited to see what Suriya will do next. They are eagerly waiting for more updates about his upcoming superhero project.

For updates on the film, stay tuned to Koimoi’s section Down South.

Must Read: Jana Nayagan: Thalapathy Vijay Creates History, Beats Thug Life To Clock Highest Overseas Theatrical Rights?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News