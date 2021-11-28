With Prabhas and Pooja Hegde as the lead pair, the epic drama Radhe Shyam is slated for worldwide release on January 14.

Advertisement

The makers who took the Internet by storm by releasing the first single from the movie, are all set to unveil the second single too. The movie’s team is currently working on digital promotions.

Advertisement

So, the second single, along with the lyrical video which is currently being edited, is to be revealed in the first week of December. Justin Prabhakaran is in charge of the music composition for Radhe Shyam.

With unique concepts like reincarnation or time travel on the cards, the Radhe Shyam has been the talk of the town ever since the makers released a teaser, hinting at the crux.

Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam is currently in the post-production phase. An ensemble cast including Sachin Khedekar, Krishnam Raju, Priyadarshi, Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapur, and Sathyan will be seen playing key roles in the epic love story.

Are you excited to see the second single of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Must Read: Urfi Javed Slips Into A Sultry Saree With A Plunging Neckline Blouse; Netizen Trolls, “Didi Aap Jab Tak Jism Na Dikhao…”

Be a part of our community to get the latest Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube