Actress Pragya Jaiswal recently starred in the film Daaku Maharaaj alongside veteran actor Nandamuri Balakrishna. This marks their second collaboration after Akhanda. While the film is receiving praise, some have pointed out the age difference between Balakrishna and Pragya Jaiswal. Pragya, in a recent interview, shared her views on the matter.

Pragya Jaiswal stated that casting choices should be based on the role’s requirements and how well an actor fits the character. She stated that the age gap should not be a concern.

She recalled similar concerns during Akhanda but felt that the film was shot in a way that made their pairing believable. “If it looks good on-screen. So, how does the age gap matter? When shooting for Akhanda, we wondered what it would look like. But it was shot so well; as long as the audience believes they’re husband and wife and justice is done to the story and role, I feel there’s nothing to talk about,” Pragya Jaiswal said.

Pragya also spoke about her experience working with Nandamuri Balakrishna and praised his respectful nature. “He is a wonderful co-star, always collaborative, and makes the work environment comfortable,” she added.

Meanwhile, Daaku Maharaaj is performing well in theaters. Due to its popularity, the filmmakers announced the release of its Hindi-dubbed version on January 31.

The movie features a strong cast, including Urvashi Rautela, Bobby Deol, and Shraddha Srinath in key roles.

