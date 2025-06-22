Kuberaa, starring Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles, is doing well at the Indian box office. On the opening day, it exceeded expectations and clocked a solid number. Since word-of-mouth has been positive, the film was expected to grow substantially on Saturday, but there was limited growth. Still, it has managed to pull off a good sum so far. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 2!

Going strong in the Telugu version

The Telugu version registered an impressive 41% occupancy in the morning shows. In the afternoon shows, the occupancy went up to 69%. Evening shows also saw superb occupancy of 71%. Night shows were excellent with 84% occupancy. Speaking about the Tamil version, it is lagging much behind the Telugu version. Morning shows were decent with 22% occupancy, followed by a good 36% in the afternoon. Evening shows dropped slightly with 35% occupancy, while the film jumped to 50% in the night shows.

Shows a limited jump on day 2

As we can see, Kuberaa is enjoying solid support in Telugu. In Tamil, too, it is doing well, but more growth was expected considering positive reviews and audience feedback. Overall, another good day was recorded with 16 crores coming in on day 2, as per Sacnilk. Compared to the opening day of 14.75 crores, there was a jump of just 8.47%.

How much did Kuberaa earn at the Indian box office?

Kuberaa’s 2-day total stands at 30.75 crore net at the Indian box office. Including taxes, it stands at 36.28 crore gross. The number is good, but considering the cost of over 100 crores, the film must do well today and during weekdays.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 14.75 crores

Day 2 – 16 crores

Total – 30.75 crores

Overtakes Daaku Maharaaj and HIT 3 on the second day

With 16 crores coming on Saturday, the Dhanush starrer toppled Tollywood biggies like Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Daaku Maharaaj and Nani’s HIT 3. Though these films opened much better than the Dhanush starrer, they witnessed significant drops on day 2. Daaku Maharaaj did a business of 12.8 crores on its second day, while HIT 3 earned 10.5 crores. So, the latest social thriller drama overtook these Telugu biggies on the second day.

