Kuberaa, starring Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh, exceeded expectations on its opening day. While the pre-release buzz for the film looked underwhelming, the strong support from the Telugu market has raked in a surprising total on day 1. In fact, it went on to garner a career-best opening for Dhanush at the worldwide box office, surpassing his Raayan. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Kuberaa earn at the worldwide box office on day 1?

The latest social thriller drama enjoyed strong backing from the Telugu market, where the night shows witnessed a peak with a whopping 79% occupancy. The Tamil version was good, with the occupancy hitting 47% in the night shows. This helped the film earn a solid 14.75 crore net on the opening day in India. Including taxes, it equals 17.40 crore gross.

Overseas, Kuberaa drew an impressive start, registering the best numbers for Dhanush. As per Sacnilk, the film concluded its opening day by earning 10.15 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the film clocked a solid day 1 collection of 27.55 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 14.75 crores

India gross – 17.40 crores

Overseas gross – 10.15 crores

Worldwide gross – 27.55 crores

Records the biggest opening for Dhanush!

With 27.55 crore gross coming in on Friday, Kuberaa registered the biggest opening for Dhanush globally. It surpassed Raayan‘s 23.46 crore gross, thus earning 17.43% higher collection.

Heading for a strong opening weekend

Since word-of-mouth and reviews are favorable, the film is expected to display a big hike today and tomorrow. Overall, in India, it might score above 50 crore net during the opening weekend. Globally, it is expected to comfortably cross the 80-85 crore mark during the opening weekend.

Budget of the film

While Kuberaa’s budget hasn’t been officially disclosed, it is learned that the film costs 120 crores, making it Dhanush‘s most expensive film.

