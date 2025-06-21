Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par has opened well at the box office, surpassing expectations. The sports dramedy was expected to have a single digit opening at the box office owing to a limited buzz, but a good word-of-mouth pushed the film towards a double-digit opening!

Aamir Khan Is Sailing Strong

Despite a limited buzz and catering to a niche audience, Aamir Khan’s film, helmed by RS Prasanna, is sailing strong. The film would definitely grow towards the weekend, bringing much better numbers after having a strong impact on the audience.

Aamir Khan Nails Some Unique Achievements

Aamir Khan has made a comeback with a heartfelt film, and while he is winning audiences, it is heartwarming to see him nail some unique achievements at the box office with a film that truly relies on newcomers, with him acting as the anchor!

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Records

Here are three records made by Sitaare Zameen Par on the opening day.

5th Biggest BMS Opener

SZP is the 5th biggest BMS opener for a Bollywood film in 2025. The sports dramedy registered a ticket sale of 355K on the opening day, taking the fifth spot in the top openers list on BookMyShow in 2025!

2nd Biggest Sports Opener Post-COVID

Aamir Khan’s film has registered the second biggest sports opener post-COVID, the biggest being Ranveer Singh‘s 83, which registered an opening of 12.64 crore post-COVID.

2nd Biggest Ensemble Opener Of 2025

Despite a limited buzz, Sitaare Zameen Par has managed to bring the second biggest opening of the year for an ensemble film with 10.70 crore. It stands only beside 83’s 12.64 crore and surpassed Khel Khel Mein’s 5.23 crore opening!

