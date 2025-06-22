It is the season for horror movies, and they are performing impressively at the box office. 28 Years Later has also been released, and it has registered a record opening day collection at the box office in North America. Although it beat Sinners and Final Destination 6’s collection from the previews, the film failed to surpass their release day numbers. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film has arrived after almost two decades, and the buzz was quite strong around it. Danny Boyle, Alex Garland, and Anthony Dod Mantle reunited for this third installment. They worked together on the original film. A sequel is also in the making and was shot back-to-back with this one. The sequel is slated to be released in January next year and has been titled 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple.

28 Years Later’s Box Office Collection Day 1

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, 28 Years Later collected $14 million on its opening day at the box office in North America, the biggest opening day in the franchise. The opening day collection includes $5.8 million from the Thursday previews. It is poised to exceed the industry’s projections on its opening weekend in North America.

Third Time’s the Charm: 28 Years Later Sees Franchise-Best Opening Day

The film has scored almost double that of the previous two films’ combined opening day collections. This Aaron Taylor-Johnson starrer has registered a franchise record opening with its $14 million release day gross.

28 Years Later – $14 million 28 Weeks Later – $3.9 million 28 Days Later – $3.4 million

How much will the film earn at the domestic box office on its opening weekend?

The post-apocalyptic zombie movie received strong ratings from critics on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, with an 89% score. It is expected to have an impactful run and exceed the industry’s projections in its opening weekend. 28 Years Later by Danny Boyle is projected to earn between $30 million and $35 million on its opening weekend, again setting a new franchise record.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office stories & updates!

Must Read: Sinners Worldwide Box Office: Surpasses Fast & Furious’ $360M Global Haul, Ahead Of Its Online Debut

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News