Ryan Coogler directed Sinners, one of the biggest horror blockbusters of the year and post-COVID. It has also received its streaming date and is soon coming to its streaming platform, yet it continues to earn notable feats at the box office. Michael B. Jordan and the rest of the cast won hearts with their performances. Keep scrolling for more.

The film contributed to a successful summer this year and became the most trending film after its release, giving strong competition to even MCU’s Thunderbolts*. It was released in April and is now available online through rent and PVOD, yet it still collects decent numbers at the box office. However, this vampire flick will soon leave theaters since all good things must end. However, it will be on digital platforms, so people can watch it whenever they want.

How much has the film earned so far at the box office?

Sinners is an original story that uniquely blends historical drama, horror, and music. Based on Box Office Mojo, the Michael B Jordan starrer horror collected a solid $48.00 million on its opening weekend at the domestic box office. After running for 63 days in North America, the film now stands at the $276.4 million cume. Internationally, the film also performed well and collected $85.8 million so far. Thus, its worldwide total is $362.2 million. It is the 6th highest-grossing film of the year.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $276.4 million

International – $85.8 million

Worldwide – $362.2 million

Beats Fast & Furious at the worldwide box office

Directed by Justin Lin, it is the fourth film in the Fast & Furious franchise, released in 2009. It stars Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Michelle Rodriguez, and Jordana Brewster. Despite mixed to negative reviews, the movie became the franchise’s highest-grossing installment, collecting $155.06 million in North America and $360.3 million worldwide.

Sinners starring Michael B Jordan, has surpassed the global haul of Fast & Furious. It is among the final achievements of this Ryan Coogler-helmed horror movie. It might even earn more notable feats in its last few days. Keep an eye on this space for the latest updates.

Sinners streaming release update

After a successful box office run, the film will be released on HBO Max on July 4, 2025. It is also available to rent and as PVOD on other popular streaming networks, including Prime Video and Apple+. The film was released in theaters on April 18.

