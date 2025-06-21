Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning has completed four weeks at the box office in China. Tom Cruise’s film also entered the top 20 Hollywood highest-grossers post-COVID list in China after beating The Croods: A New Age and further solidified its spot by surpassing Soul. It is now aiming for Despicable Me 4’s collection at the box office in China. Scroll below for deets.

Today, the film will beat Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning‘s box office haul in North America, becoming the sixth highest-grossing film in the franchise. Mission: Impossible 8 is still not out of danger, as it has slowed down with the wave of new movies. Therefore, the movie is still on the losing side.

How much has the film earned in 22 days at the box office in China?

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando‘s report via X [formerly Twitter], Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning collected a decent $575K on its fourth Friday at the box office in China. The film earned over 39K screenings, experiencing a drop of -45.5% from last Friday. Mission: Impossible 8 has hit the $58.9 million cume at the box office in China after 22 days.

On track to beat Despicable Me 4’s collection in China

The report further mentioned that The Final Reckoning will beat Despicable Me 4 in China this weekend. Tom Cruise’s film has already collected $150K in pre-sales for the 4th Saturday. It is playing over 26K screenings. For the unversed, Despicable Me 4 is an animated feature film in the Despicable Me franchise, which was released last year. It features the voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Pierre Coffin, Joey King, Miranda Cosgrove, Stephen Colbert, Sofía Vergara, and Will Ferrell.

Despicable Me 4 collected $59.9 million during its run in China. It is also the 18th highest-grossing Hollywood film post-COVID. Mission: Impossible 8 is less than $1 million away from beating that collection and taking the 18th rank.

How much is MI 8 projected to earn on its 4th weekend in China?

As mentioned, MI 8 has already registered $150K in pre-sales for the 4th Saturday at the Chinese box office. Tom Cruise starrer action movie is eyeing to cross the $60 million mark this weekend. It is projected to earn between $2 million and $3 million on its 4th three-day weekend.

Worldwide collection update

Mission: Impossible 8 experienced a hike of +18.3% on Thursday from last weekend at the North American box office. It has hit the $171.8 million cume domestically. Internationally, the film stands at $340.5 million cume, and adding that to the domestic gross, the worldwide total has hit $512.32 million cume. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning was released on May 23.

Box Office Summary

North America: $171.8 million

International – $340.5 million

Worldwide – $512.3 million

