Ballerina continues its underwhelming box office run amid multiple family movies. It will suffer further as two new films have been released this Friday. However, one silver lining is that it is close to hitting a major milestone at the worldwide box office. Ana de Armas’s movie surpassed the entire domestic and global haul of John Wick in its second week. Keep scrolling for more.

The action-packed movie has surpassed the $43.0 million domestic and $86.08 million worldwide haul of John Wick in just 11 days. The film’s underwhelming performance might be due to the lack of star power and when it was released. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is the action movie of this season, and releasing the John Wick spin-off while MI 8 is still running in the theaters might have been a bad move. It fails to leave a mark at the box office despite strong reviews.

How much has the film earned so far at the box office in North America?

Ana de Armas’ Ballerina is an R-rated action thriller and a spin-off movie in the John Wick franchise. According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, the film collected $1.1 million on its second Thursday, a decline of 16.7% from its first Thursday. This is more than John Wick’s $633K second Thursday gross. The film has completed fourteen days in the theaters and has hit the $46.58 million cume at the box office in North America.

On track to cross the $100 million milestone

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina also performs underwhelmingly at the overseas box office. Even after completing two weekends, it did not cross the $50 million milestone overseas. According to the movie database, Ana de Armas‘ film stands at the $49.7 million cume internationally. Now, adding the overseas cume to its $46.58 million domestic cume, the worldwide collection has hit $96.28 million cume. Therefore, it is less than $5 million from crossing the $100 million milestone. It is expected to earn that mark this weekend.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $46.6 million

International – $49.7 million

Worldwide – $96.3 million

How much does the film need to break even?

According to reports, Ana de Armas’ film was made on an estimated budget of $90 million. Therefore, it must earn around $225 million worldwide to hit the break-even point and succeed financially. However, the movie might not be able to earn this number in its theatrical run. Ballerina was released on June 6.

