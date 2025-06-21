How to Train Your Dragon is here to rule, and it is set to hit another significant mark at the box office in North America in less than 10 days. The movie has already amassed $200 million+ at the worldwide box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Since the film is a remake, fans are already aware of the story, and watching the live-action version makes it more magical. The OG film created a huge fanbase, and this 2025 film is enjoying an excellent run as a result. It has been ruling at the #1 rank in the domestic box office chart since its release. The film is slated to become one of the top 5 highest-grossing films of the year domestically and globally.

How to Train Your Dragon box office collection day 7 in North America

Universal Pictures‘ How to Train Your Dragon enjoyed a great first week at the box office in North America. It also exploded on the Juneteenth holiday, collecting a record $9.8 million on its first Thursday in North America. According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, it saw a hike of +15.6 % from Wednesday, beating the first Thursday collections of the three animated features in the franchise.

1st Thursday collections of the How to Train Your Dragon movies

1. How to Train Your Dragon [live-action] – $9.8 million

2. How to Train Your Dragon [animated] – $5.2 million

3. How to Train Your Dragon 2 – $4.7 million

4. How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World – $2 million

Set to cross the $150 million mark domestically!

The live-action remake has hit the $123.6 million cume at the box office in North America in just seven days. It will cross the $150 million mark today. However, the numbers will be revealed later after the weekend ends. It is less than $30 million away from reaching that mark domestically.

Worldwide collection & release

How to Train Your Dragon, which opened at the domestic box office with a $84.6 million collection, earned $113.3 million on its debut weekend internationally. Thus, the film’s worldwide collection stands at $236.8 million. It was released on June 13.

Box Office Summary

North America – $123.5 million

International – $113.3 million

Worldwide – $236.8 million

