Alex Garland taking charge of Elden Ring initially gave fans some confidence. That did not last long once the scale became clear. What looked like a solid adaptation has now grown into one of A24’s costliest and most demanding projects.

Filming has officially started in the UK, and the cast size makes the intent obvious. Early reports mentioned Kit Connor, Ben Whishaw, and Cailee Spaeny, but the final list is much larger.

A24 Went Big with Civil War, Now Elden Ring Takes it Even Further

The Hollywood Reporter confirms that more actors have joined, pushing the film into full ensemble territory rather than a tight, character-driven story. The budget has also jumped fast. It is reported to be “well over $100 million,” making it the biggest project Garland has done with A24. It is also more than double the Civil War’s $50 million.

The flick is set in a near-future America where the country is split by war. It follows a group of journalists traveling from New York to Washington, D.C., as they try to reach the President before he is overthrown. Along the way, they move through active war zones and document the violence happening around them.

The dystopian action thriller already stretched the studio’s limits, but this one moves far beyond that point. Production is underway now, and the release is set for March 3, 2028, putting real pressure on the studio’s move into large-scale films.

The cast now includes Tom Burke, Havana Rose Liu, Sonoya Mizuno, Jonathan Pryce, Ruby Cruz, John Hodgkinson, Jefferson Hall, Emma Laird, Peter Serafinowicz, and Nick Offerman. This kind of lineup suggests a wide scope, but no one has shared who plays what. Plot details are still locked, and there is no clarity on how close it stays to the game.

Elden Ring Movie May Focus On World-Building Over A Fixed Story

That gap is expected. The original game is built around exploration and scattered storytelling, not a clean plot. This gives the film multiple paths. One option is to build a new story within the same world rather than copying existing events. It is set in a dark, broken world called the Lands Between. A powerful force that kept everything in order gets shattered, and chaos takes over.

Dung Eater will appear in the live-action 'Elden Ring' movie ⚔️ (via @UnBoxPHD) pic.twitter.com/Kt39LemN6v — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) April 22, 2026

Gamers play as a “Tarnished,” someone coming back to this ruined land. Their job is to take down powerful rulers, collect the pieces of the Elden Ring, and rise as the Elden Lord. Projects like Fallout and the upcoming Resident Evil by Zach Cregger have used that method. They lean on the setting instead of repeating the source.

At the same time, a large cast means some known characters could show up. The game is packed with distinct figures, even if the main story stays thin. That gives room to experiment but also raises the risk of losing focus. Right now, details are limited, and early reactions to adaptations like God of War show how uncertain this phase usually is.

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For more such updates, check out Hollywood News.

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